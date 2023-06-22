Urgent Letter To Government On Fair Pay Agreement Process

Early Childhood Council has sent a letter to the Prime Minister and Workplace Relations Minister asking for an urgent statement of the Government’s intended approach to the Early Childhood Education Fair Pay Agreement.

As the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has approved the initiation of the ECE Fair Pay Agreement, the process now proceeds into the formation of the employer bargaining side.

So that all early learning employers can operate with confidence while the process continues, early learning employers urgently need guidance on the government’s approach and better support.

The absence of a clear position is raising concerns across the sector that the Government is not really committed to the FPA process. They are the majority funder of all licensed early childhood services and the government is the lead employer representative negotiator for some early childhood teachers, yet they are currently taking no visible action in relation to the ECE FPA.

ECC is supporting its members to ensure they comply with their obligations, once a valid notification has been received from the union.

© Scoop Media

