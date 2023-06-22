Urgent Letter To Government On Fair Pay Agreement Process
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 6:49 am
Press Release: Early Childhood Council
Early Childhood Council has sent a letter to the Prime
Minister and Workplace Relations Minister asking for an
urgent statement of the Government’s intended approach to
the Early Childhood Education Fair Pay Agreement.
As
the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has
approved the initiation of the ECE Fair Pay Agreement, the
process now proceeds into the formation of the employer
bargaining side.
So that all early learning employers
can operate with confidence while the process continues,
early learning employers urgently need guidance on the
government’s approach and better support.
The
absence of a clear position is raising concerns across the
sector that the Government is not really committed to the
FPA process. They are the majority funder of all licensed
early childhood services and the government is the lead
employer representative negotiator for some early childhood
teachers, yet they are currently taking no visible action in
relation to the ECE FPA.
ECC is supporting its members
to ensure they comply with their obligations, once a valid
notification has been received from the
union.
