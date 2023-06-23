Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaibosh Save 10 Million Meals From Waste Since 2008

Friday, 23 June 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Kaibosh

Kaibosh has reached an incredible milestone – 10 million meals worth of kai have been provided to the community since New Zealand’s first food rescue started back in 2008.

Kaibosh’s new chief executive, Susie Robertson, says “volunteers are at the heart of this mahi – without them, this milestone could never have been achieved – they are an essential ingredient in this food rescue organisation”.

Over the years more than 700 generous humans have been part of Kaibosh’s volunteer pool, and contributed to getting food to where it needs to be – out to people who need it in our communities. The 10 million meals were notched up just before National Volunteer Week, 18-25 June. Currently more than 150 people volunteer at Kaibosh, outnumbering the operation staff by more than ten to one.

Vanessa Ward has been volunteering for Kaibosh in Lower Hutt since 2017. She started out supporting a Food Rescue Driver collecting food and then moved on to Food Sorting. “It’s something I’m really drawn towards. Redistributing food that would be wasted – that just makes sense. I grew up in a household that didn’t waste anything.”

Volunteers work as a team of food sorters to check and quality control the surplus food which has been collected by Kaibosh Food Rescue Drivers. “The social aspect too” says Vanessa – “I went through 3 years of being too unwell to work, so volunteering and to connect with people was important for me.”

The Wellington Boy’s & Girl’s Institute (BGI) has received food from Kaibosh since the early years of the food rescue programme and says the Kaibosh mission and mahi has been incredibly impactful.

“At BGI we started on the 0% food waste journey as a direct influence of Kaibosh kaupapa and have not looked back!” says Michael Person, Head Chef, Community Kitchen/Garden Coordinator at BGI.

“We now feed and educate families and young people towards best practise and help them eat nutritionally and affordably through our BGI community kitchen. These programs wouldn’t be possible without the support of Kaibosh and their dedicated volunteer team.”

EXTRA FACT

Kaibosh’s achievement has stopped more than 3.5million kilograms of food from being needlessly wasted, saving the equivalent of 90,000 kg of carbon emissions from entering our atmosphere.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kaibosh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell:
On ACT’s Anti-Worker Crusade & Israeli Settler Violence

The ACT Party’s announcement yesterday that it aims to stop workers in the gig economy from being allowed to test in court if they deserve to be treated as employees (and thus entitled to sick leave, holiday pay, etc) is the most blatant example yet of its hostility to working people. Any wage and salary earner who votes for ACT has to be a masochist. More>>



 
 


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>


Ian Powell: Rob Campbell on Māori Health Authority

Rob Campbell appears to be on an adrenaline driven burst of writing since his dismissal as Chair of Te Whatu Ora which shows no sign of diminishing. Campbell is ‘hooked’ on its dynamics and complexity along with its public good purpose. More>>


Green Party: Income Guarantee Calculator

The Green Party has launched a quick and easy tool that anyone can use to see how much of a difference the Income Guarantee will make to them and their whānau. More>>


TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Tuesday's announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Government: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 