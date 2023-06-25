Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Conservation Management Planning System Is Broken And Needs Urgent Overhaul

Sunday, 25 June 2023, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) today released its review of the Conservation Management Planning System, which calls for urgent reform to deliver better conservation outcomes. Co-authored by Dr Deidre Koolen-Bourke, Raewyn Peart, Bronwyn Wilde and Tracey Turner, the report reviews the adequacy of the legislation and policy settings, statutory planning documents, concessions system and institutional arrangements for managing the conservation estate.

“It is really important that we get the Conservation Management Planning System right because it provides the framework for managing over one-third of Aotearoa New Zealand’s land area, as well as many marine areas, and our precious flora and fauna are in serious peril,” said EDS Senior Policy Researcher Dr Deidre Koolen-Bourke.

“Our review found a planning system that was largely broken. Many conservation planning documents are outdated, poorly implemented and lack the necessary resourcing to make them work.

“A particular focus of our review was compliance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations. We found that key planning documents failed to incorporate Treaty principles adequately or set clear objectives and milestones in this area. The result is an ongoing implementation gap.

“A persistent message that came through in our interviews was the need to bring the planning system, and the Department of Conservation, back to place. That is where communities and mana whenua are and where the knowledge, connection and relationship between people and Papatūānuku resides.

“Of our public land, national parks are the jewel in the Crown, attracting thousands of visitors each year. We urgently need a planning system that is robust as well as agile enough to respond to challenges such as increasing visitor numbers, new technologies like ebikes and drones, and climate change impacts. In order to achieve this we recommend:

  • A clearer and more directive national policy framework;
  • Fewer, more integrated plans and a more streamlined planning process;
  • New regional operational plans that link conservation management plans with the Department of Conservation’s budgetary allocations;
  • A strengthening of the role of regional Conservation Boards;
  • An increased focus on management planning at place in partnership with iwi, hapu and whanau; and
  • A strengthening of the oversight role, independence and powers of the New Zealand Conservation Authority.

“We hope these recommendations will demonstrate how the Conservation Management Planning System can be fixed. We have recommended actions that can be implemented right away to improve the functionality of the system and deliver better conservation outcomes.

“We will be incorporating the analysis and recommendations from this report into our major Conservation Law reform project which will be concluding later this year.

“Our natural world is too special to be left languishing under a poorly functioning and outdated planning system. We need to get on with fixing the system now,” concluded Dr Koolen-Bourke.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On ACT’s Anti-Worker Crusade & Israeli Settler Violence

The ACT Party’s announcement yesterday that it aims to stop workers in the gig economy from being allowed to test in court if they deserve to be treated as employees (and thus entitled to sick leave, holiday pay, etc) is the most blatant example yet of its hostility to working people. Any wage and salary earner who votes for ACT has to be a masochist. More>>



 
 
Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More>>


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals. More>>


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>

Ian Powell: Rob Campbell on Māori Health Authority

Rob Campbell appears to be on an adrenaline driven burst of writing since his dismissal as Chair of Te Whatu Ora which shows no sign of diminishing. Campbell is ‘hooked’ on its dynamics and complexity along with its public good purpose. More>>


Green Party: Income Guarantee Calculator

The Green Party has launched a quick and easy tool that anyone can use to see how much of a difference the Income Guarantee will make to them and their whānau. More>>


TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Tuesday's announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 