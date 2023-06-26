Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drug Foundation Calls For Urgent Action On Overdose Deaths

Monday, 26 June 2023, 7:05 am
Press Release: NZ Drug Foundation

NZ Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm says fear of criminalisation is costing New Zealanders’ lives and measures are urgently needed to stem growing overdose fatalities.

In honour of international Support Don’t Punish Day 2023, the NZ Drug Foundation is today releasing an evidence-backed plan to end overdose deaths in Aotearoa.

Between 2013 and 2021, overdose deaths increased nearly five-fold to 171 people in 2021, putting the overdose death toll ahead of national drownings and over half the road toll from the same year. Between 2016–2021, Māori drug overdose rates were almost twice as high as those among people of European ethnicity.

Helm says overdoses deaths are tragic and very preventable.

“We can’t go back in time to stop the devastating loss experienced by those 171 families, but we can - and must - act now to prevent further tragedy,” says Helm.

Helm adds that criminalisation contributes to the death toll, because people may be reluctant to call 111 or seek medical help for overdose.

“We need drug laws that prevent death, rather than contributing to it. At the least, a ‘Good Samaritan’ provision in the law would mean that anyone who calls for help when witnessing an overdose would be protected from drug-related charges,” says Helm.

“There is no single measure that will prevent all fatalities. We’ve pulled together a comprehensive overdose prevention plan which looks to evidence-led solutions from Aotearoa and abroad. There is so much we can be doing to prevent needless deaths.”

The Drug Foundation’s proposal outlines five key actions to prevent overdose:

  1. Overdose prevention services, such as an Overdose Prevention Centre pilot in Auckland, and a dedicated response service to work with people who have experienced non-fatal overdose
  2. Improving data on drug supply changes and overdose patterns, including introducing an Overdose Prevention Taskforce and a drugs deaths mortality review committee
  3. Improving preparedness for changes in our drug supply
  4. Distribution of naloxone and other overdose reversal medicines, modelled on a successful pilot in Australia
  5. Policy measures such as a ‘Good Samaritan’ provision, and replacing the Misuse of Drugs Act 1975.

While most fatal overdoses in New Zealand are linked to opioids and benzodiazepines, synthetic cannabinoids are the third most overdosed substance in Aotearoa.

New Zealanders can be proud of drug checking and the drug early warning system High Alert which are demonstrably preventing drug fatalities, but these are only part of what is needed, says Helm.

Helm says New Zealand is vulnerable to changes in the drug supply, and must be ready to act quickly.

“We’ve seen how fentanyl and other ultra-potent opioids have devastated communities in North America. We need to be monitoring trends and we need to be prepared to respond if these drugs become more widespread in New Zealand,” she says.

“Our overdose prevention plan is about meeting people where they’re at with services that help to reduce overdoses and harm at every level of use, not just when responding to crises.”

Support Don’t Punish Day is a global day of action in support of drug harm reduction and drug policies that prioritise health and human rights.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Drug Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell:
On ACT’s Anti-Worker Crusade & Israeli Settler Violence

The ACT Party’s announcement yesterday that it aims to stop workers in the gig economy from being allowed to test in court if they deserve to be treated as employees (and thus entitled to sick leave, holiday pay, etc) is the most blatant example yet of its hostility to working people. Any wage and salary earner who votes for ACT has to be a masochist. More>>



 
 
ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden. More>>


New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says. More>>


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says. More>>

Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes. More>>


Gun Control NZ: Gun Registry Launched

Recent gang-related gun violence in Auckland was fuelled by guns bought by licensed owners who did it because they thought they could get away with it. From today, all dealer sales will be recorded in the registry, ending impunity for people diverting guns to criminals. More>>


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 