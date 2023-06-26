Scheduled Works On SH10 Near Awanui Next Week

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of upcoming works on State Highway 10, near Awanui from Monday 3 to Friday 7 July from 8am to 6pm.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place when shoulder closures and lane closures are required.

This will allow our crew to install new variable speed limit signage as part of the SH10 Awanui to Kaingaroa safety project.

Emergency services will be accommodated at all times, as will those that reside within the planned area of works.

