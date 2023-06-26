Scheduled Works On SH10 Near Awanui Next Week
Monday, 26 June 2023, 12:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of
upcoming works on State Highway 10, near Awanui from Monday
3 to Friday 7 July from 8am to 6pm.
Stop/go traffic
management will be in place when shoulder closures and lane
closures are required.
This will allow our crew to
install new variable speed limit signage as part of the SH10
Awanui to Kaingaroa safety project.
Emergency
services will be accommodated at all times, as will those
that reside within the planned area of
works.
© Scoop Media
