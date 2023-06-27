SH1 Dome Valley To Open In Both Directions At Midday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 1 (SH1) from Warkworth to Wellsford will open in both directions by midday today.

The road has been closed this morning due to an overslip, which has been assessed and is now being cleared.

We’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we have worked to clear the slip.

