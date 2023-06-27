Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
RMA Replacement Bills Need To Go Back To Public Consultation

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 9:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

RMA replacement bills need to go back to public consultation

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Government to return the two proposed RMA replacement bills to the Environment Select Committee for further public consultation in light of the significant changes recommended by the Committee in its reports.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“The Select Committee reports total 1377 pages, more than the entire Lord of the Rings Trilogy. With hundreds of amendments and such a radical change to the planning system, it is simply untenable for this proposal to be properly worked through without further engagement with experts, key stakeholders and the public.

“Instead, David Parker seems set on ramming these new proposals through a rushed legislative process before the election with as little scrutiny as possible. The whole process has been flawed from the beginning with the bills going to the select committee just before Christmas and submitters only having until Waitangi weekend to analyse, understand and then submit on the hundreds of pages of legislation.

“No one denies the RMA needs reforming but the current proposals will only make things worse. Any RMA reform needs to be done properly and follow a full, or even extended, Parliamentary process to ensure it is done well with maximum scrutiny and consultation.

“The Government should recognize that these reforms are too important to rush through. They should withdraw the bills and start over or at the very least, return the bills to Select Committee for further consultation."

