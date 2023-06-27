Hawke’s Bay Police Target Youth Offending

Senior Sergeant Craig Vining:

Hastings Police have arrested a 14-year-old who is believed to have been a

main instigator in recent assaults in the CBD.

Over the past couple of months there have been several unprovoked attacks by

youths targeting vulnerable members of the community.

One victim was left bleeding with injuries to his head and face following an

assault on 20 June.

Police, with the support of local schools, have identified some of the youths

responsible.

On Friday one of the juveniles was arrested and is due to appear in Hastings

Youth Court on 29 June.

The 14-year-old has been charged in relation to three separate assaults,

including last week’s incident.

Several 12 and 13-year-olds have also been identified as having been involved

in the recent assaults and will be referred to Youth Aid.

“Police and our partner agencies are committed to ensuring the safety of

our community members as they go about their day in both Hastings and Napier.

“As we approach the school holidays, young people found demonstrating

anti-social behaviour can expect to be stopped and spoken to by Police.

“If we identify serious offences have been committed by youths, we will not

hesitate to take action including the arrest and charging of offenders.

“Police are particularly concerned about the level of violence inflicted in

these incidents and the ‘pack mentality’ of multiple persons assaulting

one person.”

We know what drives this offending is a complex issue that Police can’t

solve alone.

Our focus continues to be on preventing this type of offending and working

with our partner agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young

people.

“Where appropriate, young people will be taken home and their caregivers

spoken to about their child’s whereabouts and who they are with.

“We need parents and guardians to be aware of what their children are doing

and to take wider responsibility.”

We continue to encourage the community to report incidents of violence and

for parents or families of those involved to reach out to Police to work

through possible solutions.

© Scoop Media

