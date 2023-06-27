Hawke’s Bay Police Target Youth Offending
Senior Sergeant Craig Vining:
Hastings Police have
arrested a 14-year-old who is believed to have been
a
main instigator in recent assaults in the CBD.
Over the past couple of months there have been
several unprovoked attacks by
youths targeting vulnerable members of the community.
One victim was left bleeding
with injuries to his head and face following an
assault on 20 June.
Police, with the support of local schools,
have identified some of the youths
responsible.
On
Friday one of the juveniles was arrested and is due to
appear in Hastings
Youth Court on 29 June.
The
14-year-old has been charged in relation to three separate
assaults,
including last week’s incident.
Several
12 and 13-year-olds have also been identified as having been
involved
in the recent assaults and will be referred to Youth Aid.
“Police and our partner agencies are
committed to ensuring the safety of
our community members as they go about their day in both Hastings and Napier.
“As we approach the school holidays, young
people found demonstrating
anti-social behaviour can expect to be stopped and spoken to by Police.
“If we
identify serious offences have been committed by youths, we
will not
hesitate to take action including the arrest and charging of offenders.
“Police are particularly
concerned about the level of violence inflicted in
these incidents and the ‘pack mentality’ of multiple persons assaulting
one person.”
We know what drives this
offending is a complex issue that Police can’t
solve alone.
Our focus continues to be on preventing this
type of offending and working
with our partner agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young
people.
“Where appropriate, young people
will be taken home and their caregivers
spoken to about their child’s whereabouts and who they are with.
“We need parents and guardians to be aware of
what their children are doing
and to take wider responsibility.”
We continue to encourage the
community to report incidents of violence and
for parents or families of those involved to reach out to Police to work
through possible solutions.