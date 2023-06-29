Serious Crash Newlands Off-ramp Northbound - Wellington
Thursday, 29 June 2023, 11:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a
car and a pedestrian on Newlands off-ramp, State Highway
1.
The crash was reported around 9:30pm.
One
person has received serious injuries.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
While State Highway 1 is
clear, the off-ramp will remain closed and motorists are
advised to take an alternate
route.
