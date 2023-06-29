SH1 Dome Valley To Remain Closed Today While Sluicing Finishes And Clean Up Continues

State Highway 1 from Warkworth to Wellsford will remain closed today as sluicing continues, washing material off the top of the slip to break it up and prevent any further slips.

While the sluicing has been effective, the slip is still active and crews now must begin work to clean up over 30 truckloads of broken material from the road.

If safety permits, crews will continue to clear material throughout the night.

A further update will be provided tomorrow morning.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

Waka Kotahi is reminding motorists that the official detour route is fit for purpose. Online map providers may recommend the shortest route; however this may not be suitable for all vehicle types.

The official detour route is:



Northbound: From Pukerito Roundabout, right to Old SH1 through Warkworth, right to Woodcocks Rd, on to West Coast Rd, right to SH16.

Southbound: In the opposite direction from SH16 in Wellsford to Warkworth.

Alternatively, motorists can utilise SH16 which runs all the way from Wellsford to Auckland.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we work as quickly and safely as possible to clear the slip and reopen the road.

