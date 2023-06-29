State Highway 35 Closed, Opotiki - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 29 June 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 35, near Opotiki, is closed following a
crash earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services were
callled to the single vehicle crash at the intersection with
Omarumutu Road at around 4pm.
One person received
serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or
expect delays.
The road is expected to remain closed
for a few hours while the scene is
cleared.
