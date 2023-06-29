State Highway 35 Closed, Opotiki - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 35, near Opotiki, is closed following a crash earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were callled to the single vehicle crash at the intersection with Omarumutu Road at around 4pm.

One person received serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

The road is expected to remain closed for a few hours while the scene is cleared.

