Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Striking The Right Balance: Hutt City Council Adopts Annual Plan For The Year Ahead

Friday, 30 June 2023, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Today Hutt City Council adopted the Annual Plan for 2023-24, which comes into effect from 1 July 2023.

"Our Annual Plan is all about striking the right balance," says Mayor Campbell Barry.

"That balance is between doing the essentials, while being mindful of cost pressures for households and businesses. Putting this plan together has not been easy given the challenges we face, but I’m convinced we have struck the best balance in the current economic climate.

"When we started putting this plan together we focused on finding savings and reprioritising, to offset what would otherwise be highly unaffordable rates increases.

"We’ve deferred a number of non-urgent projects and reduced budgets where we can, and have increased fees and charges to ensure that users are paying their share of service costs - and that this isn’t being borne by all ratepayers.

"We’re not kicking the can down the road, though. We are continuing much needed investment in infrastructure. About half of the proposed household rates increase is going directly into repairing and renewing our water infrastructure, which we all know is critical.

"We’ve made a point to prioritise projects that have partner funding, like the $98.9 million we received from the government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund for valley floor water infrastructure. This means our city can enjoy the benefits of these projects at a lower cost to ratepayers."

The overall rates revenue increase for 2023-24 has been set at 9.9% (after growth), which means an average increase of $5.04 per week per household, or $262 per year.

Campbell Barry says he recognises this increase will be tough for many people, particularly those on fixed incomes and already facing other cost pressures.

"It brings no one joy to present a rates increase in the current economic climate. I have said previously that the rating system is fundamentally broken and leaves councils with few options. Locally, a lower rates increase would impact infrastructure delivery and result in cuts to services - and I’m not prepared to go down that path."

Hutt City Council consulted the community on the proposed changes in the draft Annual Plan earlier this year. The results of this consultation were considered by Council when making final decisions on the Annual Plan, and a summary of feedback is available on Council’s website.

For more information, you can find the full Annual Plan on Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute by minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the crew’s oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year, says Energy & Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods. More


National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More


Government: PM Meets With President Xi

Chris Hipkins met Xi Jinping and Zhao Leji at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to reaffirm our important bilateral ties,” Hipkins said. More


PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 