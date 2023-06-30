Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw Comes Into Effect

Friday, 30 June 2023, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw places new rules on vehicle use along Marlborough’s coastline from the mouth of the Awatere River south to the district boundary. It comes into effect from tomorrow, 1 July 2023.

Following the effects of the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake, a vehicle bylaw was created to protect the coastline, promoting the recovery of the natural environment as well as promoting the safety and enjoyment of the area for all beach users. Limited vehicle access is still allowed in some areas, such as Mussel Point, south of Marfells Beach.

After public consultation and hearings, this extensive engagement with the community reinforced the importance of this stretch of coast across a wide range of users, said Councillor Gerald Hope, who chair Council’s Environment and Planning Committee.

“The bylaw recognises that this special stretch of coast holds many values across the community, from the international significance of its natural environment to the intergenerational significance of customs and traditions for locals,” he said.

“We believe that the bylaw strikes a balance for the enjoyment of all beach users, including wildlife and the recovery of the coast following the earthquake. Public stewardship and education are also at the heart of the bylaw, with all users following the rules and abiding by common courtesy with respect to other beach users.”

Over half of the coast from the Awatere river to the Waima/Ure river is recognised as ecologically significant, including the largest natural dune system in the district. It is home to the endangered katipō spider, native lizards, fur seals and rare birds such as banded dotterels and variable oystercatchers. It’s also a place to feed and rest for migratory birds from as far as Siberia and Canada.

Walking, cycling and horse riding continue to be unrestricted along the whole of the East Coast. The bylaw does not restrict activities for businesses already operating in the area, which include commercial fishing and sea salt production.

In the coming weeks, signage and other educational materials will be erected at beach access points from Flemings Road in the north to Wharanui Beach Road in the south.

“The public can protect the coastline and promote the enjoyment of all beach users by following the new rules and reporting breaches of the bylaw to Council. Together, we can protect the coastline and promote the enjoyment for all beach users,” said Councillor Hope.

Learn more about the bylaw: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/east-coast-beach-vehicle-bylaw-2023

Visit the interactive Smart Map: https://smartmaps.marlborough.govt.nz/smapviewer/?map=e8b110765b9441bd9850fb6e34ce258f

Report breaches of the bylaw through the Antenno app at www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/apps/antenno or phoning 03 520 7400.

