Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Last Chance For Residents To Have Their Say On NPDC’s $3 Billion Work Programme.

Monday, 3 July 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Every three years, the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) ask residents to give us a hand on how we invest their rates over the next decade and there’s just 10 days to get your feedback in, via a short online survey.

With global financial pressure at its worst in 50 years, we’ve been crunching the numbers on what we can deliver for our residents with our $3 billion budget and $4 billion in assets.

NPDC is seeking public feedback on five big issues that are important to the district as we work on our draft 10-year Plan. These are:

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says war in Europe, Covid, global supply chain problems and inflation, climate change and economic uncertainty all played a part in shaping the discussion around the draft 10-Year Plan for 2024-34.

“Like other districts around Aotearoa, our Sustainable Lifestyle Capital is facing significant challenges. Cyclone Gabrielle was a game changer for our country and coupled with a recession, we know there’s little central government funding on the table and our future prosperity is in our own hands.

“We’re looking at the services we deliver, the key projects planned and how our rates are spent. It’s important that you tell us what you think to support Councillors in their decision making,” said Mayor Neil Holdom.

The survey can be found at npdc.govt.nz/10-year-plan and public feedback closes 5pm, 12 July.

Everyone who completes the survey goes into the draw to win one of five $300 shopping vouchers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ripple Effects From The Titan Submersible Disaster

As clickbait, the saga of OceanGate’s Titan submersible belongs to the same genre of real time news countdowns as the boys trapped in the Thailand caves, the trapped miners in Peru, and the eighteen-month-old girl trapped down a well in Texas. Except in the Titan’s case the minute-by-minute staples of real time coverage (the search is entering its third day, the oxygen supply is running out, etc. etc.) were bogus. More



 
 
Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More


Government: Deposit Compensation Scheme Becomes Law

Kiwis will have up to $100,000 of their deposits in eligible institutions guaranteed in the event they fail under legislation passed today to strengthen and protect the financial system. The plan fully protects around 93% of depositors through the compensation scheme. More

Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Making Food From Microalgae

Oceans & Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking has announced funding to help scientists and businesses look at which of hundreds of strains of microalgae might be suitable for including in foods like protein bars and shakes. More


National: Labour’s Pump & Slump Will Hit Hard

Labour’s price hike at the fuel pumps this weekend will cause problems beyond the 29-cent spike, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says - “The price hikes will likely hit sausage rolls, bread, butter, and other basic food items." More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 