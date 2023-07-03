Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Manawatū Makes New Zealand More Welcoming

Monday, 3 July 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: Immigration NZ

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is delighted to announce Manawatū District Council is among the latest group of councils to join the Welcoming Communities programme.

Two new Councils are joining the Programme, designed to create inclusive environments where all residents can thrive and belong.

Fiona Whiteridge, General Manager of Refugee and Migrant Services INZ, Is grateful for the new participants' commitment to the programme.

“The Welcoming Communities programme is a powerful tool for creating inclusive communities where everyone feels welcome and valued. The more councils that join the programme, the more we can achieve together.”

The latest additions mean there are now 34 Councils, five local community boards and associated communities across New Zealand that are part of Welcoming Communities. Nationally, over one-third of city and district councils are now committed to making their communities more welcoming for everyone.

Manawatū District Council Mayor Helen Worboys feels privileged to be part of the programme.

“Manawatū is a great place to live and we welcome new residents to our district with open arms, “ she says.

“We’re a growing district, becoming more diverse by the day, as new people discover what is awesome about living here. Diversity is one of our strengths. We welcome people from different cultures and ethnicities to the Manawatū, and we say thank you for choosing our place to be your new home.”

Manawatū and Waimakariri District Council are the latest councils to join the programme this year. Their involvement follows the five Councils and local boards that joined the programme earlier in 2023: Whangārei, Kaipara, Hutt City, Porirua, Timaru District Councils, and five of Auckland Council’s local boards.

“This programme is a vital part of making New Zealand a more welcoming and inclusive place for everyone. Welcoming Communities are stronger communities, and that’s a win for all involved" says Fiona.

More on the accreditation programme:

Welcoming Communities supports councils and their communities to create welcoming environments for newcomers, specifically recent migrants, former refugees and international students.

The programme involves local residents in developing, delivering and participating in welcoming activities. This approach increases social engagement and provides opportunities to build social connections.

Immigration New Zealand provides funding, resources, accreditation, best practice information, networking opportunities, programme evaluation and guidance to participating councils.

