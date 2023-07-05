Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Reducing Household Food Waste – Good For The Pocket And The Environment

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 5:36 pm
Press Release: WasteMINZ

WasteMINZ and Love Food Hate Waste are aiming to reduce household food waste, and related emissions, by 10% thanks to funding from the Government.

Every year, Kiwis send over 157,000 tonnes of food waste to landfill (equivalent to about 270 jumbo jets of food!). As well as costing New Zealand households approximately $1,500 per year, food waste sent to landfill produces harmful greenhouse gases such as methane and CO2.

Love Food Hate Waste’s Sarah Pritchett said the Government’s funding, amounting to almost $2.9 million over the next three years, would allow the Love Food Hate Waste team to deliver a national scale programme to help New Zealanders understand and take action to reduce their food waste.

“Food waste is a significant problem in New Zealand,” Ms Pritchett said.

“Nationally, approximately $3.1 billion[1] of food is wasted annually. This is a huge cost for families, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis with food prices increasing.

“The Love Food Hate Waste project will give Kiwis practical, easy tips for reducing their food waste, benefitting their weekly household budget and reducing emissions – it’s a win-win!”

There will be inbuilt evaluation of the project, so WasteMINZ and Love Food Hate Waste can work out what is most effective in helping people reduce their food waste.

The funding comes from the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund, as part of its Emissions Reduction Plan.

Love Food Hate Waste is an already established brand, which has become a trusted source for messaging on how to reduce food waste. It’s supported by 52 councils from around the country.

“Love Food Hate Waste has proven results in helping to reduce the amount of food wasted by households in New Zealand, and we look forward to working with more Kiwis on this next project,” Ms Pritchett said.

Notes:

WasteMINZ partnered with 52 councils, community groups and the Government to deliver Love Food Hate Waste in Aotearoa from 2016-2018. Love Food Hate Waste NZ is now funded by the councils and resourced by WasteMINZ.

Love Food Hate Waste started in Great Britain in 2007 by Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) and has been successful in reducing the amount of food that British households throw out. The campaign is also currently being run in Scotland, Vancouver, New South Wales and Victoria. Learn more on the Love Food Hate Waste website.

[1] Food Waste | Rabobank New Zealand (2022)

