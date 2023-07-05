Arrest Made – Carterton Homicide

Wairarapa Area Commander, Inspector Scott Miller:

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of a Carterton man on 25 June.

Police were called to the Te Kopi Road property about 9am after a man was found deceased outside a property.

A 32-year-old man was previously charged with assault, and has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear in the Masterton District Court tomorrow.

Police are also now in a position to release the name of the victim.

He was Jamie Michael Gill, 32, of Masterton.

We extend our condolences to his family and friends.

Police have now finished our examination of the Te Kopi Street property, and wish to thank the community for their support and patience.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and we would still like to hear from anyone with information that might assist our enquiries.

You can get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file 230625/1483, or make a report online using “update report”.

© Scoop Media

