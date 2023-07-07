Council Backing Push For Ways To Boost Rates Discounts

Hamilton City Council is throwing its support behind efforts to increase the number of homeowners who can receive a Government-funded discount on their rates.



Councillors voted today to endorse a proposal from Horowhenua District Council which would see the income threshold for accessing the Government rates rebate lifted and the process to apply made easier.



The proposal (known as a remit) is one of 11 put forward by local authorities nationwide to be considered by Local Government New Zealand, which would then advocate for them with central government.



Currently, residential ratepayers on low incomes may be eligible for a rates rebate of up to $750 a year under the Government’s scheme. The income threshold to receive some or all of the rebate is $30,100.



As well as raising the upper limit of the band, the proposal seeks to simplify the process to receive a rebate by giving Council access to data to proactively identify households who qualify.



“With skyrocketing living expenses, we know many Hamiltonians are doing it tough right now,” said Mayor Paula Southgate.



“As it’s Council’s purpose to improve the wellbeing of our community, I am helping promote rebate opportunities for our city’s ratepayers on low incomes to access additional financial support to ensure they can meet their daily expenses.



“I am proud to advocate for our city, and back this proposal to make it simpler and easier for people to get a little extra support when they need it most.”



As well as administering the Government rebate on behalf of the Department of Internal Affairs, Council is one of a small number of territorial authorities to also offers its own rebate, which can save residential ratepayers up to a further $676.



In 2022/23, the Council rebate put $233,000 back in the pockets of low-income ratepayers.



Council has also opted to support these proposals:

changes to the allocation of risk and liability in the building sector

increased roading/transport maintenance funding

more accessible local government elections

co-chair arrangements at formal meetings

the ability for councils to determine parking infringement penalties

increased investment in rural and regional public transport

the establishment of a local government resolution service

support with timeframes for earthquake-prone building policies

KiwiSaver contributions for local government elected members

a reduction in Audit NZ fees.

Respective councils’ positions on each of the remits will be voiced at LGNZ’s annual meeting in late July. If a remit receives majority support, these will be championed with central government by LGNZ.

About the Government Rates Rebate Scheme



Available from the Department of Internal Affairs, a rates rebate is a partial discount on rates for eligible low-income ratepayers.



The Rates Rebates Scheme provides a rebate for eligible applicants who need to apply each year and:

provide the total household income before tax

complete the rates rebate application form

if applicable, complete the retirement village or company-share declaration form

return their application to the relevant Council by 30 June each year.

To apply for the rebate, applicants must be:

living in their own home on 1 July of the current rating year

listed as the ratepayer in the Council's Rating Information Database (RID).

About Hamilton City Council’s Rates Rebate



Hamilton ratepayers who are struggling to pay their rates may apply for extra financial assistance through a Council Rates Rebate in addition to the Government Rates Rebate.



To find out if you are eligible for a rates rebate and how to apply, go to hamilton.govt.nz/do-it-online/apply-for-it/rebates/.

