Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Backing Push For Ways To Boost Rates Discounts

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is throwing its support behind efforts to increase the number of homeowners who can receive a Government-funded discount on their rates.


Councillors voted today to endorse a proposal from Horowhenua District Council which would see the income threshold for accessing the Government rates rebate lifted and the process to apply made easier.


The proposal (known as a remit) is one of 11 put forward by local authorities nationwide to be considered by Local Government New Zealand, which would then advocate for them with central government.


Currently, residential ratepayers on low incomes may be eligible for a rates rebate of up to $750 a year under the Government’s scheme. The income threshold to receive some or all of the rebate is $30,100.


As well as raising the upper limit of the band, the proposal seeks to simplify the process to receive a rebate by giving Council access to data to proactively identify households who qualify.


“With skyrocketing living expenses, we know many Hamiltonians are doing it tough right now,” said Mayor Paula Southgate.


“As it’s Council’s purpose to improve the wellbeing of our community, I am helping promote rebate opportunities for our city’s ratepayers on low incomes to access additional financial support to ensure they can meet their daily expenses.


“I am proud to advocate for our city, and back this proposal to make it simpler and easier for people to get a little extra support when they need it most.”


As well as administering the Government rebate on behalf of the Department of Internal Affairs, Council is one of a small number of territorial authorities to also offers its own rebate, which can save residential ratepayers up to a further $676.


In 2022/23, the Council rebate put $233,000 back in the pockets of low-income ratepayers.


Council has also opted to support these proposals:

  • changes to the allocation of risk and liability in the building sector
  • increased roading/transport maintenance funding
  • more accessible local government elections
  • co-chair arrangements at formal meetings
  • the ability for councils to determine parking infringement penalties
  • increased investment in rural and regional public transport
  • the establishment of a local government resolution service
  • support with timeframes for earthquake-prone building policies
  • KiwiSaver contributions for local government elected members
  • a reduction in Audit NZ fees.

Respective councils’ positions on each of the remits will be voiced at LGNZ’s annual meeting in late July. If a remit receives majority support, these will be championed with central government by LGNZ.

Read more about the proposals

About the Government Rates Rebate Scheme


Available from the Department of Internal Affairs, a rates rebate is a partial discount on rates for eligible low-income ratepayers.


The Rates Rebates Scheme provides a rebate for eligible applicants who need to apply each year and:

  • provide the total household income before tax
  • complete the rates rebate application form
  • if applicable, complete the retirement village or company-share declaration form
  • return their application to the relevant Council by 30 June each year.

To apply for the rebate, applicants must be:

  • living in their own home on 1 July of the current rating year
  • listed as the ratepayer in the Council's Rating Information Database (RID).

About Hamilton City Council’s Rates Rebate


Hamilton ratepayers who are struggling to pay their rates may apply for extra financial assistance through a Council Rates Rebate in addition to the Government Rates Rebate.


To find out if you are eligible for a rates rebate and how to apply, go to hamilton.govt.nz/do-it-online/apply-for-it/rebates/.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More


Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 