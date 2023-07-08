Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2023 FMG Junior Young Farmers and AgriKidsNZ Champions announced

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 6:13 pm
Press Release: NZ Young Farmers

Twins representing the far south have taken out the title of the 2023 FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year at the Grand Final in Timaru.

Siblings and Dunedin pupils Zoe McElrea, of Columba College, and Millar McElrea, of John McGlashan College secured the win after a series of challenges spanning two days. Contestants’ farming skills and general knowledge were put to the test with tasks that included crop spraying, building a planter box and straining a wire fence.

The top five teams then went head-to-head in a buzzer-style quiz at Friday evening’s award ceremony.

The competition was fierce, with 13 other teams from across Aotearoa rolling up their sleeves in a bid to secure the coveted title.

"I was shocked when they called out our names! It's been six years coming and I just didn’t believe it at first," says Zoe.

“We’re stoked. We’ve been doing a lot of work to get this point – we knew we had to enter the event feeling like we could win it, because if you don't believe in yourself, then you're disadvantaged already,” says Millar.

Napier Boys’ High School students Cameron Brans and Quinn Redpath were the runners-up, while Jack Foster and James Clarke from Mount Hutt High School secured the final spot on the podium.

It’s not the first time Zoe and Millar have attended a Grand Final, this is their third attempt at the FMG Junior title as a team, the pair have also competed separately before that.

“Last year we just kind of showed up and had a good time, so it was good to put a bit of work in this year, I definitely think our farmlet left a bit to be desired but the rest of it was really good. We got through it together and worked things out when we had to,” says Zoe.

The next generation of young farmers, the AgriKidsNZ competitors also tackled a range of challenges during the event, with team Legendairy, a trio from Mt Somers Springburn School taking out the title of AgriKidsNZ Grand Champions.

Flynn Wallace (10), Charlie Clark (12) and Georgia Heaven (9) racked up the most points after a gruelling day of challenges.

“It’s awesome that all the effort we put in has paid off. I think it’s fair to say we’re all feeling really happy with the win,” says Charlie.

The trio were surprised to find out they’d also scored highest in the Modules and the Agriquiz taking home three of the top awards.

“It got better and better each time our name was called! Our team did amazing, we’re very happy that we won some great prizes and of course, bragging rights,” says Flynn.

The Three Western Girls from Hauroko Valley School made up of Sierra Bennett, Elly Hurley and Sophie Parris were the AgriKidsNZ runners-up.

Meanwhile, Southern Boys also from Hauroko Valley School came in third place, made up of Sam Horrell, Oliver Chamberlain and Tomas Clarke. Clarke also took home the prestigious title of Contestant of the Year.

The competition continues to heat up for the seven FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Finalists. The winner will be announced this evening, Saturday 8 July, at an awards ceremony due to be held at the Southern Trust Events Centre in Timaru.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More


Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 