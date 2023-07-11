Operation Matariki - West Coast Road Policing Operation

Those travelling through the West Coast can expect to see a large presence of Police at any time on the highway network this Matariki weekend.

A significant increase in traffic on our roads is expected this long weekend as it coincides with the last days of the school holidays.

Police within the area will be deploying all our road policing resource to the West Coast highway network as part of a local operation – Operation Matariki - and in an effort to increase visibility and deter any risky driver behaviour over the holiday weekend.

The statistics have highlighted 73% of all fatal crashes happen on roads with a speed limit of 80kmph or higher.

In 2022, Tasman District had 22 fatal motor vehicle accidents of which 17 occurred on our open roads.

Operation Matariki will commence from 7am on Thursday 13 July and conclude at 7am on Monday 17 July.

An additional six officers will be dedicated to this operation along with local staff who are focused on making the West Coast roads safer and ensuring everyone can reach their destination safely.

Police encourage road users to drive to the conditions to ensure a safe and happy holiday weekend.

