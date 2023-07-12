Stolen vehicle fails to checkout
Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 10:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people were arrested at a Botany supermarket car park
on Tuesday evening, after being located in a stolen
vehicle.
Counties Manukau East Area Prevention
Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says the station wagon had
earlier been sighted in Ormiston after 5pm.
The
vehicle was observed travelling along Te Irirangi Drive
towards Botany, where it was seen entering the
supermarket’s car park.
“Several Police units were
quickly on scene and blocked the vehicle in, bringing it to
a stop,” Inspector Cook says.
“The 31-year-old man
and woman were quickly taken into custody by our staff
without further incident.”
Inspector Cook says
enquiries remain ongoing into the stolen
vehicle.
