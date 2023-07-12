Stolen vehicle fails to checkout

Two people were arrested at a Botany supermarket car park on Tuesday evening, after being located in a stolen vehicle.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says the station wagon had earlier been sighted in Ormiston after 5pm.

The vehicle was observed travelling along Te Irirangi Drive towards Botany, where it was seen entering the supermarket’s car park.

“Several Police units were quickly on scene and blocked the vehicle in, bringing it to a stop,” Inspector Cook says.

“The 31-year-old man and woman were quickly taken into custody by our staff without further incident.”

Inspector Cook says enquiries remain ongoing into the stolen vehicle.

