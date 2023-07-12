A ‘tail’ Of Two Dog Teams

Two new police patrol dog teams are now trained up and ready to go after graduating from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham today. One team will be based in Southern District (Invercargill) and the other is bound for Central District (Palmerston North).

Senior Constable Tom Evans graduated with his third operational dog, a two-year old called “Rico”. Tom has 20 years policing experience which includes working as a detective and being a member of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS).

“I’ve had Rico since he was eight weeks old and have trained him from the start. There’s a personal satisfaction with taking a puppy from fostering to finish and I am looking forward to getting out on duty with him.” Senior Constable Evans and Rico will be based in Invercargill.

With fifteen years general frontline policing experience behind him, graduating for the first time as an operational dog handler with “Niho” aged two. Graduation marks a special career goal for Senior Constable Shane Brooks who has fostered nine police dogs.

Shane joined Police in 2007 and started out in Bay of Plenty District with a stint in Taupo for six years, then moved to Hawke’s Bay - Eastern District for nine years. He is now based in Central District. “I am very much looking forward to getting started with Niho, she’s a good pup – it’s been a long but rewarding journey,” he says.

Senior Constable Brooks and “Niho” will be working in Palmerston North.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers, People and Capability, congratulated the new teams saying they and their colleagues have a key role in some volatile, challenging and dynamic situations.

“It’s a proud day for you and those who have supported you,” she said. “A lot of people will not understand the commitment, the work, the frustrations, the highs and the lows and the rewards that go into becoming an operational team.”

“Police dog teams also undertake a range of equally important prevention and community engagement work which shows that police are approachable and there for the public,” she says.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, says the new teams have worked hard in their districts and on formal courses to qualify as operational. “It’s been a busy and demanding nine weeks formal training for the handlers but they’ve risen to the challenges, including changeable weather,” he says.

The motivation, dedication and calibre of new officers coming through is really heartening for the future of dog section.”

“The versatility, skills and experience of our teams means they can be deployed when needed to outside their home districts.

The graduation was attended by whānau and friends of the graduates as well as Assistant Commissioner Chris de Wattigner, Iwi & Community and Superintendent Warwick Morehu, Director of Training, Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC).

Attending her first police dog graduation was Police Minister, Honourable Ginny Andersen, whose husband was a former dog handler.

© Scoop Media

