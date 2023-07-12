Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A ‘tail’ Of Two Dog Teams

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 6:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two new police patrol dog teams are now trained up and ready to go after graduating from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham today. One team will be based in Southern District (Invercargill) and the other is bound for Central District (Palmerston North).

Senior Constable Tom Evans graduated with his third operational dog, a two-year old called “Rico”. Tom has 20 years policing experience which includes working as a detective and being a member of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS).

“I’ve had Rico since he was eight weeks old and have trained him from the start. There’s a personal satisfaction with taking a puppy from fostering to finish and I am looking forward to getting out on duty with him.”  Senior Constable Evans and Rico will be based in Invercargill.

With fifteen years general frontline policing experience behind him, graduating for the first time as an operational dog handler with “Niho” aged two. Graduation marks a special career goal for Senior Constable Shane Brooks who has fostered nine police dogs.

Shane joined Police in 2007 and started out in Bay of Plenty District with a stint in Taupo for six years, then moved to Hawke’s Bay - Eastern District for nine years. He is now based in Central District. “I am very much looking forward to getting started with Niho, she’s a good pup – it’s been a long but rewarding journey,” he says.

Senior Constable Brooks and “Niho” will be working in Palmerston North.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers, People and Capability, congratulated the new teams saying they and their colleagues have a key role in some volatile, challenging and dynamic situations.

“It’s a proud day for you and those who have supported you,” she said. “A lot of people will not understand the commitment, the work, the frustrations, the highs and the lows and the rewards that go into becoming an operational team.”

“Police dog teams also undertake a range of equally important prevention and community engagement work which shows that police are approachable and there for the public,” she says.

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, says the new teams have worked hard in their districts and on formal courses to qualify as operational. “It’s been a busy and demanding nine weeks formal training for the handlers but they’ve risen to the challenges, including changeable weather,” he says.

The motivation, dedication and calibre of new officers coming through is really heartening for the future of dog section.”

“The versatility, skills and experience of our teams means they can be deployed when needed to outside their home districts.

The graduation was attended by whānau and friends of the graduates as well as Assistant Commissioner Chris de Wattigner, Iwi & Community and Superintendent Warwick Morehu, Director of Training, Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC).

Attending her first police dog graduation was Police Minister, Honourable Ginny Andersen, whose husband was a former dog handler.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 