ActionStation Condemns Labour’s Decision To Scrap Tax

Community campaigning organisation, ActionStation says it is disappointed that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out a wealth tax and capital gains tax ahead of the general election.

In their last annual survey, 76.4 percent of ActionStation members supported a capital gains tax. This included 18.8 percent who would stand to profit from selling property, and supported the tax regardless. A recent Newshub Reid Research poll showed 53.1 percent support for a wealth tax.

“The cost of living crisis tells us that our economy is out of balance. We have struggling public services, a lack of public homes and communities who are still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle. This is a crucial time when our government can make a big difference in our lives, and look after us all” says Kassie Hartendorp, Director for ActionStation.

“But the decision to rule out a wealth tax or capital gains tax means less revenue to strengthen our public services, while our richest people get to hoard wealth at the expense of the collective good. We can’t have it both ways. Either our wealthiest individuals and companies need to contribute more tax, or there will be no end in sight to our cost of living crisis.”

ActionStation is currently campaigning for an increase in corporate tax rates, but they support calls for a wealth tax and capital gains tax.

Hartendorp says she is concerned about the damaging stories being told about the economy in the lead up to the election.

“The Labour Party are simply accepting the right wing ideas of small government and big private profits. Now is the time we need an incoming government who will stand up for people who are struggling and build up the public services we all rely on.”

“Creating a fairer tax system is the common sense pathway out of our cost of living crisis and the sooner we rebalance the scales, the sooner we can look after all of us.”

