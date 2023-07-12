Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ActionStation Condemns Labour’s Decision To Scrap Tax

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 6:49 pm
Press Release: ActionStation

Community campaigning organisation, ActionStation says it is disappointed that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out a wealth tax and capital gains tax ahead of the general election.

In their last annual survey, 76.4 percent of ActionStation members supported a capital gains tax. This included 18.8 percent who would stand to profit from selling property, and supported the tax regardless. A recent Newshub Reid Research poll showed 53.1 percent support for a wealth tax.

“The cost of living crisis tells us that our economy is out of balance. We have struggling public services, a lack of public homes and communities who are still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle. This is a crucial time when our government can make a big difference in our lives, and look after us all” says Kassie Hartendorp, Director for ActionStation.

“But the decision to rule out a wealth tax or capital gains tax means less revenue to strengthen our public services, while our richest people get to hoard wealth at the expense of the collective good. We can’t have it both ways. Either our wealthiest individuals and companies need to contribute more tax, or there will be no end in sight to our cost of living crisis.”

ActionStation is currently campaigning for an increase in corporate tax rates, but they support calls for a wealth tax and capital gains tax.

Hartendorp says she is concerned about the damaging stories being told about the economy in the lead up to the election.

“The Labour Party are simply accepting the right wing ideas of small government and big private profits. Now is the time we need an incoming government who will stand up for people who are struggling and build up the public services we all rely on.”

“Creating a fairer tax system is the common sense pathway out of our cost of living crisis and the sooner we rebalance the scales, the sooner we can look after all of us.”

© Scoop Media

ActionStation

ActionStation

Our mission is to tautoko (support) and whakamana (uplift) everyday New Zealanders to act together in powerful and coordinated ways to create what we cannot achieve on our own: a society, economy and democracy that serves all of us - everyday people and Papatūānuku, the planet we love.

Contact ActionStation

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 