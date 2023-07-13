Shining Stars Of Aotearoa Recognised At Matariki Awards 2023

NGĀ WHETŪ O AOTEAROA RECOGNISED AT NGĀ TOHU MATARIKI O TE TAU 2023

Tame Iti, Tā Haare Williams KNZM and Joelle King MNZM featured among an impressive list of award winners at tonight’s prestigious Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2023 broadcast live on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, with major sponsors Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Māngai Pāho.

More than 300 guests gathered in the new Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, with viewers tuning in from across the motu to celebrate extraordinary leaders from Aotearoa in the fields of education, arts and entertainment, health and science, sports, business and innovation, community, te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, lifetime achievement and young achievers.

Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima said, after a challenging year for so many of our whānau, communities and businesses, Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau provides the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate those who have made considerable contributions to Aotearoa across a range of diverse backgrounds and sectors, locally, nationally and globally.

“These awards are significant. It takes a dedicated rōpū of kaimahi, suppliers and committed sponsors to bring this evening to life, creating a remarkable setting in which to recognise the people honoured here tonight.”

Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea the Supreme Award was awarded to Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai in Rotorua for spearheading a remarkable change when they reset their full school calendar to align with the maramataka. The kura kaupapa Māori school had earlier received the Tupuānuku – Education Award.

The first of two Te Huihuinga o Matariki Lifetime Achievement Awards were awarded to pioneer broadcaster, teacher, poet, writer, and artist, Tā Haare Williams KNZM (Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāi Tūhoe, Rongowhakaata, Te Whakatōhea), who inspired a new generation of broadcasters, audiences and young Māori to follow their dreams, champion te reo Māori, and have belief in telling the stories that must be told.

The second Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Māori health champion, Lyvia Marsden QSM (Ngāti Whātua), for her five decades of mahi in the health sector.

Teresea Olsen QSM (Ngāti Porou) received the Matariki – Community Award for her work on the front lines, supporting, counselling, and advocating for the health and safety of communities and whānau. Olsen’s vaccination programme in the Hutt Valley during the COVID pandemic, targeting vulnerable communities, was one of the most successful in the country.

Arts Laureate and activist Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Hauā, Te Arawa) was the recipient of the Tupuārangi Award for Arts and Entertainment for his commitment to his people and passion for te reo Māori that shook the political system and challenged attitudes.

One of New Zealand’s most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes, squash player Joelle King MNZM (Ngāti Porou) was the recipient of the Ururangi - Sports Award.

Hosts Peata Melbourne and Julian Wilcox were joined by entertainers and broadcasters for a star-studded night with performances by Whirimako Black, Kings, Marei, Hawaiki Tū & the Black Quartet, Jackson Owens, Aja Ropata, Whenua Patuwai and Pere Wihongi.

A full list of recipients of Ngā Tohu o Matariki 2023 can be found below:

1. Te Huihuinga o Matariki - Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by Te Māngai Pāho Tā Haare Williams KNZM (Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāi Tūhoe, Rongowhakaata, Te Whakatōhea) 2. Tupuārangi - Arts and Entertainment Award

Sponsored by Toi Māori Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Hauā, Te Arawa) 3. Hiwaiterangi - Young Achievers Award

Sponsored by University of Canterbury Maia Mariner (Ngāi Tai, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Hāmoa) 4. Waitī - Health and Science Award

Sponsored by Mental Health Foundation Te Arawa Lakes Trust 5. Tupuānuku – Education Award

Sponsored Te Wānanga o Raukawa Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai 6. Ururangi – Sports Award

Sponsored by Accident Compensation Corporation Joelle King MNZM (Ngāti Porou) 7. Waitā - Business and Innovation Award

Sponsored ANZ Arama Kukutai (Ngāti Tipa, Waikato, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Aupōuri, Parihaka) 8. Te Huihuinga o Matariki - Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by Te Mātāwai Lyvia Marsden QSM (Ngāti Whātua) 9. Waipunarangi -Te Reo and Tikanga Award

Sponsored by: Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori Dr Ruakere Hond (Taranaki, Te Āti Awa) 10. Matariki – Community Award

Sponsored by Whānau Ora Teresea Olsen QSM (Ngāti Porou) 11. Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea – Supreme Award

Sponsored by Te Puni Kōkiri Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai Ngāti Rongomai

© Scoop Media

