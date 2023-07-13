Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shining Stars Of Aotearoa Recognised At Matariki Awards 2023

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

NGĀ WHETŪ O AOTEAROA RECOGNISED AT NGĀ TOHU MATARIKI O TE TAU 2023

Tame Iti, Tā Haare Williams KNZM and Joelle King MNZM featured among an impressive list of award winners at tonight’s prestigious Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau 2023 broadcast live on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, with major sponsors Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Māngai Pāho.

More than 300 guests gathered in the new Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, with viewers tuning in from across the motu to celebrate extraordinary leaders from Aotearoa in the fields of education, arts and entertainment, health and science, sports, business and innovation, community, te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, lifetime achievement and young achievers.

Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū Shane Taurima said, after a challenging year for so many of our whānau, communities and businesses, Ngā Tohu Matariki o te Tau provides the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate those who have made considerable contributions to Aotearoa across a range of diverse backgrounds and sectors, locally, nationally and globally.

“These awards are significant. It takes a dedicated rōpū of kaimahi, suppliers and committed sponsors to bring this evening to life, creating a remarkable setting in which to recognise the people honoured here tonight.”

Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea the Supreme Award was awarded to Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai in Rotorua for spearheading a remarkable change when they reset their full school calendar to align with the maramataka. The kura kaupapa Māori school had earlier received the Tupuānuku – Education Award.

The first of two Te Huihuinga o Matariki Lifetime Achievement Awards were awarded to pioneer broadcaster, teacher, poet, writer, and artist, Tā Haare Williams KNZM (Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāi Tūhoe, Rongowhakaata, Te Whakatōhea), who inspired a new generation of broadcasters, audiences and young Māori to follow their dreams, champion te reo Māori, and have belief in telling the stories that must be told.

The second Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Māori health champion, Lyvia Marsden QSM (Ngāti Whātua), for her five decades of mahi in the health sector.

Teresea Olsen QSM (Ngāti Porou) received the Matariki – Community Award for her work on the front lines, supporting, counselling, and advocating for the health and safety of communities and whānau. Olsen’s vaccination programme in the Hutt Valley during the COVID pandemic, targeting vulnerable communities, was one of the most successful in the country.

Arts Laureate and activist Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Hauā, Te Arawa) was the recipient of the Tupuārangi Award for Arts and Entertainment for his commitment to his people and passion for te reo Māori that shook the political system and challenged attitudes.

One of New Zealand’s most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes, squash player Joelle King MNZM (Ngāti Porou) was the recipient of the Ururangi - Sports Award.

Hosts Peata Melbourne and Julian Wilcox were joined by entertainers and broadcasters for a star-studded night with performances by Whirimako Black, Kings, Marei, Hawaiki Tū & the Black Quartet, Jackson Owens, Aja Ropata, Whenua Patuwai and Pere Wihongi.

A full list of recipients of Ngā Tohu o Matariki 2023 can be found below:

1. Te Huihuinga o Matariki - Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsored by Te Māngai Pāho		Tā Haare Williams KNZM (Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāi Tūhoe, Rongowhakaata, Te Whakatōhea)
2. Tupuārangi - Arts and Entertainment Award
Sponsored by Toi Māori		Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Hauā, Te Arawa)
3. Hiwaiterangi - Young Achievers Award
Sponsored by University of Canterbury		Maia Mariner (Ngāi Tai, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Hāmoa)
4. Waitī - Health and Science Award
Sponsored by Mental Health Foundation

Te Arawa Lakes Trust

5. Tupuānuku – Education Award
Sponsored Te Wānanga o Raukawa

Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

6. Ururangi – Sports Award
Sponsored by Accident Compensation Corporation		Joelle King MNZM (Ngāti Porou)
7. Waitā - Business and Innovation Award
Sponsored ANZ		Arama Kukutai (Ngāti Tipa, Waikato, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Aupōuri, Parihaka)
8. Te Huihuinga o Matariki - Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsored by Te Mātāwai		Lyvia Marsden QSM (Ngāti Whātua)
9. Waipunarangi -Te Reo and Tikanga Award
Sponsored by: Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori		Dr Ruakere Hond (Taranaki, Te Āti Awa)
10. Matariki – Community Award
Sponsored by Whānau Ora		Teresea Olsen QSM (Ngāti Porou)
11. Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea – Supreme Award
Sponsored by Te Puni Kōkiri

Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Ngāti Rongomai

  

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression. More


Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 