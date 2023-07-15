Delays following crash, SH2, Karangahake Gorge - Waikato
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge is down to
one lane, following to a crash involving three vehicles
reported shortly before 1pm.
Initial indications are
that there have been minor injuries.
Motorists are
advised to expect delays and are asked to avoid the area if
possible while the crash is
cleared.
