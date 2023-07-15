Delays following crash, SH2, Karangahake Gorge - Waikato

State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge is down to one lane, following to a crash involving three vehicles reported shortly before 1pm.

Initial indications are that there have been minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible while the crash is cleared.

