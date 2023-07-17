Long-serving Council Staff Member Appointed Planning And Development General Manager

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed David Wallace permanently to the position of Planning & Development General Manager.

Mr Wallace had been acting GM since January following his predecessor Tony Avery’s move across to Property and Infrastructure. Before this he was the unit manager of resource management engineering (RME) dealing with RME matters, subdivisions and development contributions.

With the appointment now permanent, Mr Wallace said he was looking forward to the new challenge.

“The Planning and Development team is committed to delivering high quality services. I’ve been part of that team for several years as a resource management planner and civil engineer, and we’ll continue to work closely with our Council colleagues and external stakeholders to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead,” he said.

“Our aim remains to enable sustainable and appropriate development within our beautiful district to meet the future needs of our resident community and visitors.”

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen congratulated Mr Wallace to his new role after many years with Council.

“Dave began his time here with Lakes Environmental Services in 2008. Since then, he has held a variety of planning and engineering roles across different parts of the organisation and has always been a big contributor to Council life.”

“As a result, Dave is very well known among our wider team and around the district. It’s clear he’s hugely committed to ensuring that Council and the development community work on the basis of mutual respect and clear understanding and expectations,” said Mr Theelen.

