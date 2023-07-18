Fatal Vehicle Incident– Frederick Street, Mahora, Hastings

A person has been found deceased following a single vehicle crash on Frederick Street, Mahora, Hastings around 4:55pm this afternoon.

The road was closed but will reopen soon.

The Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene.

Police are seeking information from anyone who saw a small green Toyota hatchback on Tomoana road, possibly on the incorrect side of the road between Cornwall Road and Frederick Street at around 4:50pm this afternoon.

If you saw the vehicle please contact Police on 105 referencing event number P055371468.

