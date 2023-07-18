Fatal Vehicle Incident– Frederick Street, Mahora, Hastings
Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 7:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has been found deceased following a single
vehicle crash on Frederick Street, Mahora, Hastings around
4:55pm this afternoon.
The road was closed but will
reopen soon.
The Serious Crash Unit has attended the
scene.
Police are seeking information from anyone who
saw a small green Toyota hatchback on Tomoana road, possibly
on the incorrect side of the road between Cornwall Road and
Frederick Street at around 4:50pm this afternoon.
If
you saw the vehicle please contact Police on 105 referencing
event number
P055371468.
