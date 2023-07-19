Ruck And Roll: Hutt Rec To Get Regional Rugby Games In July And August

Hutt City Council and Wellington Rugby Football Union (WRFU) are bringing six exciting regional matches to the Hutt Recreation Ground over July and August.

The matches range from Ranfurly Shield games, to Premier Men’s Club finals and the Farah Palmer Cup.

The aim of the game isn’t just to bring matches to the Hutt, it’s to involve the community along the way. WRFU will be working with local schools to promote the games, with special visits from players and the Ranfurly Shield.

Hutt City Council and WRFU are also partnering with Lower Hutt Foodbank who will have volunteers at the matches collecting non-perishable food, household and baby items or koha. Our Lower Hutt foodbanks strive to make our city a place where each person has access to enough nutritious food in a mana-enhancing way.

As a huge rugby fan, Lower Hutt Mayor, Campbell Barry is thrilled to welcome the regional games to the Hutt.

"The Hutt Rec is an iconic ground and it’s great that it’s being used for the Ranfurly Shield and a number of other big clashes.

"I encourage everyone to come down, donate to the Lower Hutt Foodbank, and enjoy the rugby!"

WRFU CEO Shannon Paku says the collaboration with Hutt City Council is an opportunity to bring rugby to the communities in our regions.

"We’re excited to be able to connect the community with our Lions and Pride, giving fans the opportunity to be up close with the action."

Details for the games are below:

Wednesday 19 July, 2.05pm: Ranfurly Shield v South Canterbury

Saturday 22 July, 12pm: WRFU Premier Men’s Club Finals

Sunday 23 July, 2.05pm: Farah Palmer Cup v Auckland

Sunday 30 July, 2.05pm: Farah Palmer Cup v Counties-Manukau

Sunday 6 August, 12.05pm: Farah Palmer Cup v Hawkes Bay

Saturday 19 August 2:05pm: Ranfurly Shield/NPC v Southland

All games are free to attend, except the two Ranfurly Shield games. Tickets are $15 for adults and students, with ID, and kids get in for free. You can purchase tickets at wellingtonlions.flicket.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

