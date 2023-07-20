Arrest Made In Relation To Firearms Incident, New Plymouth

Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident in New Plymouth last year where shots were fired at a property.

Officers were called to the Ballantrae Place address about 4am on 2 October 2022 after reports that a firearm had been discharged.

Attending staff located shotgun shells and damage to a vehicle and the wall of a house.

Following extensive enquiries, a 29-year-old man has now been arrested and charged with the commission of a crime with a firearm.

He is next due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on 10 August.

Police would like to thank the community for coming forward with information and assisting with our enquiries.

We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk believed to be posed to the wider public.

Police take incidents like this extremely seriously, and are committed to fully investigating them and putting alleged offenders before the courts wherever possible.

