Arrest Made In Relation To Firearms Incident, New Plymouth
Thursday, 20 July 2023, 5:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested a man in relation to an incident in
New Plymouth last year where shots were fired at a
property.
Officers were called to the Ballantrae Place
address about 4am on 2 October 2022 after reports that a
firearm had been discharged.
Attending staff located
shotgun shells and damage to a vehicle and the wall of a
house.
Following extensive enquiries, a 29-year-old
man has now been arrested and charged with the commission of
a crime with a firearm.
He is next due to appear in
New Plymouth District Court on 10 August.
Police would
like to thank the community for coming forward with
information and assisting with our enquiries.
We would
like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident,
with no ongoing risk believed to be posed to the wider
public.
Police take incidents like this extremely
seriously, and are committed to fully investigating them and
putting alleged offenders before the courts wherever
possible.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM. More
ALSO:
So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned a 22 page letter of complaint about how the ACT Party of David Seymour has strayed from the one true path and has “lost the plot." Reportedly, this has sent Sir Roger tottering out onto the tundra as a swing voter. Maybe this could be an option. More