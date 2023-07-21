Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two New Artworks Celebrate Matariki In Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Friday, 21 July 2023, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A new Courtenay Place light box exhibition, Kura Huna by tauira (students) fromTe Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Mokopunaguided by Te Whanganui-a-Tara based artistsShannon Te Ao (Ngati Tuwharetoa) and Hendrix Hennesy Rophia(Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Raukawa), was blessed this morning as part of Matariki celebrations.


Shannon, Hendrix and artist Kate Te Ao have worked with tauira to create two new art projects in response to Matariki – Kura Huna and the WAITUHI Matariki Flags at Frank Kitts Park above Whairepo Lagoon.

The light box artworks feature striking portraits of the tauira taken in a photographic studio. They created unique backgrounds by making photograms through placing objects between light sensitive paper and a light source. The photograms were projected as backgrounds for the portraits and combined with studio lighting effects.

The title Kura Huna refers to the valuable learning that happens by being and working together says Shannon.

“We acknowledge the process of creating artworks together, while also reflecting on Matariki and Puanga as times to come together too.

Kura Huna recognises who we are and where we are. These are important things to consider at this time of year,” says Shannon.

“I wanted the rangatahi to create what they wanted to see in public space over Matariki and to be able to stand in front of the flags and light boxes and feel a real sense of ownership.”

This year’s WAITUHI flag project has been designed by year 7 and 8 tauira with guidance from Shannon and Kate Te Ao. The students created artworks for each of the eight flags that respond to Matariki – to the stars and their meaning and role.

Mayor Tory Whanau says both these artworks celebrate all that Matariki means in Aotearoa.

“These beautiful artworks have come about through collaboration, reflection, togetherness, kōrero, and consideration of our place in the past, present and future – everything that Matariki means to us as a city and a country as a whole.”

Kura Huna will be on display in the Courtenay Place light boxes until 9 October, and the WAITUHI Matariki Flags will be up until mid-September.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taxpayers Fund ACT MPs ‘Real Change’ Videos


During the June 2023 advertisements featuring ACT Party MPs started showing up in social media feeds. For those viewers without the benefit of 20/20 vision, it was hard to see the authorisation crest alerting them to the fact that they, the taxpayer, had in-fact paid for these slick well produced videos. ACT MP Chris Baillie’s authorisation statement was so small it appeared the editors behind his video were attempting some sort of world record for font reduction. More

Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More


PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-Right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws & regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit materially. More

Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 