CBEC EcoSolutions’ project named 2023 Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards winner

CBEC EcoSolutions’ Community Compost Connection Programme has been named Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award winner at this year’s Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards.

The awards - now in their fifth year - recognise individuals, groups and organisations who are making a difference for Northland’s environment.

As well as the Supreme Award, CBEC EcoSolutions won the Environmental action in the community category when the winners were announced at the awards ceremony at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium Lounge on Friday night (subs: Friday 21July).

Council Chair Tui Shortland says the awards are NRC’s way of recognising and celebrating the people and organisations making a difference for Northland’s environment.

"The awards are designed to recognise and celebrate kaitiakitanga in action and highlight the commitment and remarkable contributions so many people from all walks of life are making to help protect and enhance the region’s environment.

In their comments on the Supreme Award winner the judges said "CBEC EcoSolutions have demonstrated a strong ongoing commitment to reducing waste in Northland through their Community Compost Connection Programme". "They are producing on the ground solutions that engage communities and should be celebrated."

The organisation goes beyond waste management by supporting local communities and business, creating jobs, and providing education training.

"Their dedication and the outcomes they have achieved are making a real difference for our people, environment and economy."

Chair Shortland says it’s positive to see so many of the winners are taking steps to address climate change, including Ngāwhā Generation Ltd’s Zero Carbon Electricity for the Far North project which took out the Environmental action to address climate change and Environmental action in industry categories - both of which had not been awarded since 2021.

"It’s great to see an innovative and leading project happening in the mid-North that’s making a significant difference, having already removed 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere during trials." "As an industry leader they are committed to sustainable energy generation, developing their own technology and innovation that can be replicated around the world."

The awards saw 18 finalists competing across a number of categories.

The other winners on the night were:

Environmental action to protect native life; Aki Tai Here

Environmental action in education; Kerikeri Kindergarten

Environmental action in water quality improvement; Nga Tangariki o Ngati Hine - Te Papa Pa Orooro

Environmental leadership; Jaycee Tipene-Thomas

Youth environmental leader; Noah Edwards

Kaitiakitanga; Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust

Kiwi Coast Outstanding group or project award; Tutukaka Landcare Coalition

Also recognised at the awards was Mike Camm - Tutukaka Landcare Coalition and Greg Innes - Bream Head Conservation Trust, who both received special awards for Outstanding contribution to te taiao. The duo was recognised for their decades of leadership and their commitment to restoring and protecting native biodiversity and inspiring others to get involved too.

Chair Shortland says category winners each receive a prize package containing $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by local artist, and a professional project promotional video and photography package.

This year also saw the return of the Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project. The award recognises high achieving Northland groups and projects that have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi.

The winner of the Kiwi Coast award takes home a $500 cash prize and trophy crafted by a Northland designer. More information about the awards is available from awards.nrc.govt.nz

