Community Leaders’ Meeting
Saturday, 22 July 2023, 1:22 pm
Press Release: Multicultural New Zealand
Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) convened a meeting
yesterday where Hindu Community leaders from around the
country and Muslim community leaders came together to
address an issue concerning intimidating anonymous letters
received by the Hindu temples around the country. The
meeting was also attended by representatives from the New
Zealand Police.
During the meeting, both communities
unequivocally condemned the letters and its contents. It was
made clear that neither community endorses nor supports such
behaviour.
MNZ President Pancha Narayanan says,
"Collectively, we urge the public of New Zealand to refrain
from engaging in any social media discussions related to
this incident and to exercise caution when interacting with
news media. By avoiding unnecessary attention, we can allow
the police to carry out their investigative work
effectively."
Hindu and Muslim communities stand
united against any mischief making individuals involved in
disruptive and harmful
activities.
