Community Leaders’ Meeting

Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) convened a meeting yesterday where Hindu Community leaders from around the country and Muslim community leaders came together to address an issue concerning intimidating anonymous letters received by the Hindu temples around the country. The meeting was also attended by representatives from the New Zealand Police.

During the meeting, both communities unequivocally condemned the letters and its contents. It was made clear that neither community endorses nor supports such behaviour.

MNZ President Pancha Narayanan says, "Collectively, we urge the public of New Zealand to refrain from engaging in any social media discussions related to this incident and to exercise caution when interacting with news media. By avoiding unnecessary attention, we can allow the police to carry out their investigative work effectively."

Hindu and Muslim communities stand united against any mischief making individuals involved in disruptive and harmful activities.

