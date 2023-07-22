Update, Investigation Into Missing Person, Yanfei Bao

Detective inspector Nicola Reeves:

This afternoon the investigation into missing person Yanfei Bao has resulted

in a vehicle of interest being seized and search warrants being executed at

two addresses, one in Bryndwr and one in Wigram.

As a result, several people are assisting Police with enquiries.

Any updates will be issued proactively when further information is available.

