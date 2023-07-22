Kaikōura Celebrates Opening Of State-of-the-art Station

The Kaikōura Volunteer Fire Brigade and community celebrated the official opening of its new fit-for-purpose station today.

The station was officially opened by the Minister of Internal Affairs Hon. Barbara Edmonds, with Fire and Emergency representatives, local iwi, stakeholders including Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle, and past members of the Kaikōura brigade present.

In 2016, the Kaikōura district suffered a significant earthquake which left the existing fire station badly damaged. The previous station was also located too close to the shore, which meant it was vulnerable to a tsunami.

Construction on the new $7.04 million facility began in 2021, and part of the funding needed to build the new station has come from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

The new station, which sits well out of the tsunami zone, boasts three appliance bays along with decontamination, breathing apparatus filling facilities, operations and training rooms, and offices. There is also a resource garage housing additional appliances and a tanker.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s District Commander, Canterbury, Dave Stackhouse said the new station will provide an essential hub for emergency services and the community.

"Due to the location of Kaikōura, it poses several challenges for emergency services which the Kaikōura earthquake highlighted. This new state-of-the-art station is a safe facility for the Kaikōura Volunteer Fire Brigade to continue to offer its services to the community for years to come.

"The station has been constructed to a high level of seismic strength so it can remain operating following a disaster.

"Our local firefighters no longer just respond to fires. The new station also ensures volunteers are prepared and will allow them to continue to respond to a range of incidents around Kaikōura."

