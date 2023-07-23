Name release, Auckland CBD shooting

Detective Superintendent Ross McKay:

Formal identification processes have been completed for the two victims of Thursday’s shooting in Auckland, and Police can now name them.

They are Solomona Tootoo, 45, of Manurewa and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, of Wattle Downs.

Police extend sincere condolences to the families, who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

© Scoop Media

