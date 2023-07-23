Person Arrested In Relation To Missing Person Yanfei Bao

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

A man has been charged with kidnapping in relation to the ongoing investigation into missing person Yanfei Bao.

He has been remanded in custody and is due in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

The investigation is ongoing, and several people are assisting Police with enquiries.

As part of those enquiries, Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan, registration DPH101.

We’re interested in sightings of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday 19 July in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and New Brighton.

If you can help, please get in touch with Police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230704/4863.

