Person Arrested In Relation To Missing Person Yanfei Bao
Sunday, 23 July 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:
A man has been
charged with kidnapping in relation to the ongoing
investigation into missing person Yanfei Bao.
He has
been remanded in custody and is due in the Christchurch
District Court tomorrow.
The investigation is ongoing,
and several people are assisting Police with
enquiries.
As part of those enquiries, Police are
seeking sightings of a vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi sedan,
registration DPH101.
We’re interested in sightings
of the vehicle from mid-week up until last night, but with a
particular focus on the vehicle’s location on Wednesday 19
July in Wigram, Hornby, Tai Tapu, Halswell, Redcliffs, and
New Brighton.
If you can help, please get in touch
with Police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using ‘Update Report’.
Please reference file
number
230704/4863.
