Serious Crash, SH3, Bulls - Central

Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Mchardie Road and State Highway 3, Bulls this afternoon.

Police were called at around 4.25pm.

Initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.

The road is closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow diversions.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

