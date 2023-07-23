Rain Event Updates From TDC

Current Updates from TDC at 1805h

There is currently significant rainfall across the district causing high levels of surface water on roads, particularly rural roads. Fords will be high and could rise without warning, please avoid where possible.

Water

· A boil water notice is in place for St Andrews and Waitohi

· Everyone in the district needs to conserve water urgently, as the rain has caused all river water to be too dirty to treat.

· A team has been dispatched to repair McDonald Street

State Highway

For State Highways see: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

From Waka Kotahi @ 16.50

Waka Kotahi are closing State Highway 1 at Ashburton Bridge overnight from 7pm till 6am tomorrow morning. All other crossings of the Ashburton River are currently closed, so there will be no way north or south from 7pm.

Highways updates at https://journeys.nzta.govt.nz for road updates in the Ashburton District visit ashburtondc.govt.nz

District Roads Closed

(For State Highways see: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/ )

· Casey Ford

· Falvey Road

· Foley Road

· Goodwin Ford

· Goultar Ford

· Kellands Hill Road

· Lapthorn Ford

· Langridge road

· Naughton Road

· Princess Street at bridge

· Station Road

· Te Moana Road at Sheep Dip Road

Surface Flooded

· Cartwrights Road

· Dennistoun Road

· Horsfall Road

· Kerrytown Road

· Peel Forest Road

· Pleasant Point Waitohi Road

· R72 Geraldine Arundel either side of Cooper Creek bridge and by Arundel

· Totara Valley Road

· Washdyke Flat Road

· Waitohi Temuka Road

Sportsfields

· All council sportsfields are closed until further notice. Reinspection Wednesday 26/7

