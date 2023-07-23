Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rain Event Updates From TDC

Sunday, 23 July 2023, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Current Updates from TDC at 1805h

There is currently significant rainfall across the district causing high levels of surface water on roads, particularly rural roads. Fords will be high and could rise without warning, please avoid where possible.

Water

· A boil water notice is in place for St Andrews and Waitohi

· Everyone in the district needs to conserve water urgently, as the rain has caused all river water to be too dirty to treat.

· A team has been dispatched to repair McDonald Street

State Highway

For State Highways see: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/

From Waka Kotahi @ 16.50

Waka Kotahi are closing State Highway 1 at Ashburton Bridge overnight from 7pm till 6am tomorrow morning. All other crossings of the Ashburton River are currently closed, so there will be no way north or south from 7pm.

Highways updates at https://journeys.nzta.govt.nz for road updates in the Ashburton District visit ashburtondc.govt.nz

District Roads Closed

(For State Highways see: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/ )

· Casey Ford

· Falvey Road

· Foley Road

· Goodwin Ford

· Goultar Ford

· Kellands Hill Road

· Lapthorn Ford

· Langridge road

· Naughton Road

· Princess Street at bridge

· Station Road

· Te Moana Road at Sheep Dip Road

Surface Flooded

· Cartwrights Road

· Dennistoun Road

· Horsfall Road

· Kerrytown Road

· Peel Forest Road

· Pleasant Point Waitohi Road

· R72 Geraldine Arundel either side of Cooper Creek bridge and by Arundel

· Totara Valley Road

· Washdyke Flat Road

· Waitohi Temuka Road

Sportsfields

· All council sportsfields are closed until further notice. Reinspection Wednesday 26/7

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Taxpayers Fund ACT MPs ‘Real Change’ Videos

During the June 2023 advertisements featuring ACT Party MPs started showing up in social media feeds. For those viewers without the benefit of 20/20 vision, it was hard to see the authorisation crest alerting them to the fact that they, the taxpayer, had in-fact paid for these slick well produced videos. ACT MP Chris Baillie’s authorisation statement was so small it appeared the editors behind his video were attempting some sort of world record for font reduction. More

Gordon Campbell: On Sir Roger’s Lament, And The Commonwealth Games

So Dr. Frankenstein is feeling upset about how his monster has turned out. To the dismay of Sir Roger Douglas, the ACT Party has become the libertarian party of the wealthy elite. Gasp. No-one saw that one coming. Douglas, 85, has reportedly penned... More>>

 
NZ First: Freedom Of Speech Facing Biggest Threat

New Zealand First’s stance has always been that the government has no place in the nation’s bedrooms. But what has happened today is breathtaking and a serious assault on this country’s democracy and points to a disastrous interference in the upcoming election. More


Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - Taxpayers Fund ‘Real Change’ Ads

The Politics from Canterbury team are joined by Clint Smith to discuss whether ACT’s promotional videos are actually campaign ads paid for by the taxpayer. More

PSA: Nurse Maude Home Care & Support Workers Rally For Fair Pay

Nurse Maude home support workers and PSA members are attending rallies in Porirua, Nelson, & Christchurch today to push for fair pay & better working conditions which are not only putting them under huge strain, but also making it challenging to support clients well. More


Green Party: Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 