Upcoming Overnight Closures On Old State Highway 1, Warkworth

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that urgent culvert replacement work will be carried out over five nights on old State Highway 1 (SH1) near Hill Street Warkworth.

Old SH1 will be closed between 6:30pm and 6:00am, from Sunday 30 July to Thursday 3 August, between Hill Street intersection and Hudson Road.

In the event of unsuitable weather or other disruptions, the work will be rescheduled to the next night.

To minimise traffic disruptions, this work will take place under a road closure. Traffic management will be place, with a temporary speed limit of 30 km/h around the site.

Localised detours will be in place via Hudson Road and Woodcocks Road, or bypass Warkworth via the new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.

Please plan ahead and visit the Waka Kotahi online Journey Planner before you head out.

Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding while we complete this important work.

© Scoop Media

