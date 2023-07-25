Upcoming Overnight Closures On Old State Highway 1, Warkworth
Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists
that urgent culvert replacement work will be carried out
over five nights on old State Highway 1 (SH1) near Hill
Street Warkworth.
Old SH1 will be
closed between 6:30pm and 6:00am, from Sunday 30 July to
Thursday 3 August, between Hill Street intersection and
Hudson Road.
In the event of unsuitable weather or
other disruptions, the work will be rescheduled to the next
night.
To minimise traffic disruptions, this work will
take place under a road closure. Traffic management will be
place, with a temporary speed limit of 30 km/h around the
site.
Localised detours will be in place via Hudson
Road and Woodcocks Road, or bypass Warkworth via the new Ara
Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.
Please plan
ahead and visit the Waka Kotahi online Journey Planner
before you head out.
Thank you in advance for your
patience and understanding while we complete this important
work.
