Wind Warning In Place For Auckland Harbour Bridge Tomorrow Morning
Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists
that an amber alert has been issued for the Auckland Harbour
Bridge from 1am tomorrow morning (Wednesday 26 July) until
11am tomorrow morning, with wind gusts expected to reach 70
to 85 km/h.
Under an amber alert, speeds may be
reduced and some lanes on the bridge may
close.
The bridge will remain in a 4x4
configuration during peak hour tomorrow morning, unless the
wind warning is downgraded.
Motorists are urged to
drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message
boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds,
and stay within their lane while travelling across the
bridge.
Drivers of high sided vehicles and
motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour
Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16
and 18.
Watch
here to understand why lanes on the bridge may need to
close if certain wind speed thresholds are
reached.
The safety of road users is our top priority
and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds or close lanes if
necessary.
Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their
patience and
understanding.
