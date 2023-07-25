Wind Warning In Place For Auckland Harbour Bridge Tomorrow Morning

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that an amber alert has been issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 1am tomorrow morning (Wednesday 26 July) until 11am tomorrow morning, with wind gusts expected to reach 70 to 85 km/h.

Under an amber alert, speeds may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close.



The bridge will remain in a 4x4 configuration during peak hour tomorrow morning, unless the wind warning is downgraded.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Watch here to understand why lanes on the bridge may need to close if certain wind speed thresholds are reached.

The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds or close lanes if necessary.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

© Scoop Media

