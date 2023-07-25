Health Building On Peel Street To Be Closed For Assessment

Te Whatu Ora staff based in the building on Peel Street, Gisborne are being relocated due to ongoing weather damage and health concerns related to the building.

Approximately 70 staff are based at the Tangata Rite building, which houses health services such as community mental health and addictions services, wellchild, public health teams, among others.

Anne Aitcheson, Interim Lead for Hospital and Specialist Services, said the relocation is a precautionary measure and services are still available for the community.

“Our priority at this stage is the health and well-being of staff and community,” she said.

“A significant amount of work has been ongoing to improve the condition of the building and further remedial work is in progress.

“Recent ongoing rain events have compounded the situation and slowed progress.

“With ongoing health concerns being raised by staff, the decision has been made to move staff out of the building while current remedial action and an updated comprehensive building and occupational health assessments are completed.”

Community Mental Health and Addictions Services: Addictions and drug treatment services are now operating from Friendship House at 391 Ormond Road and Community Mental Health Services from Ward 11 at the Hospital. Both services can be contacted on (06) 869 2097.

WellChild and B4 school check services have moved to Kowhai House on 295 Palmerston Road. The contact number is 0800 935 524.

All services can also be reached on 0800 800 620.

