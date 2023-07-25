Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Party Fishing And Hunting Policy Positive For Anglers And Hunters And Conservation Efforts

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

The National Party’s support for hunting and fishing recognises the valuable contribution anglers and hunters make to the country’s conservation efforts and the importance of trout, salmon and game birds to help feed families across the country, says Fish & Game New Zealand.

As part of its hunting and fishing policy, the National Party has announced it will create a Hunting and Fishing Minister, support Fish & Game, protect trout and salmon fishing and give hunters and anglers a voice through permanent seats for hunting and fishing on the Conservation Authority and Conservation Boards.

The policy also guarantees access to public land for hunting and fishing.

"Kiwis from all walks of life value access to New Zealand’s natural environment and fish and game resources," says Corina Jordan, chief executive of Fish & Game NZ.

"Angling and hunting are deeply embedded into the fabric of our rural communities, towns and cities across the country.

"Mental health and wellbeing and the opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family in the great outdoors are the key reasons why New Zealanders and international visitors hunt and fish. Conservation, pest management, and the ability to feed their whānau are also major drawcards. That’s why we support any initiative that acknowledges and celebrates the contribution of anglers and hunters.

"We are particularly pleased the National Party’s policy includes permanent seats for hunting and fishing on the Conservation Authority and Conservation Boards. Our anglers and hunters are at the vanguard of the country’s conservation efforts and deserve a greater voice and greater credit for their massive contribution."

Jordan says it is encouraging that the policy recognises there is a place in New Zealand’s eco-system for valued introduced species such as game birds, trout and salmon alongside other waterfowl and freshwater species.

"Trout and salmon have some of the highest freshwater quality and quantity requirements out of our freshwater species. This has enabled Fish & Game to argue for water quality and quantity standards that have protected not just the species under our jurisdiction but all freshwater species, including those that are taonga and valued by mana whenua.

"We’re pleased politicians from all parties are listening to us. Parliament’s Environment Select Committee recently recommended the Government enshrine the protection of the habitat of trout and salmon alongside the protection of indigenous species in the planned Natural and Built Environment Act.

"The select committee also recognised the values Kiwis place on public access to lakes and rivers and recreational use and enjoyment of the natural environment. It called for these values to be maintained and enhanced."

Anglers and hunters are dedicated nature lovers and conservationists, protecting and re-wilding New Zealand’s natural habitats, which is so important for future generations, she says.

"Fish & Game and our licence holders are the country’s leading freshwater champions. We have an outstanding record of achievements in protecting and enhancing the environment, including creating, restoring and protecting wetlands.

"Fish & Game has been responsible for securing 12 of the 15 Water Conservation Orders, the highest level of protection that can be afforded to any water body.

"We have fought long and hard to protect our outstanding water bodies from pollution and exploitation so they are safe for swimming, gathering food and fishing. It is critical New Zealand’s policy settings reflect this and allow the vital work to continue.

"Fish & Game is 100 per cent funded by hunters and anglers -- we don’t get a cent from the New Zealand taxpayer. This user-pays, user-says system contributes to the greater New Zealand good by protecting the environment, protecting and creating access for hunters and anglers. We are bringing on the next generation of active conservationists to help safeguard our natural heritage."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 

EMA: 2023 Policy Manifesto Highlights Business Wish List

Acknowledging the crucial role that the business sector plays in New Zealand’s success should be a priority for any incoming government following the October election, and that requires a shift in attitude says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA). More

Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More

Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 