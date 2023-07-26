Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Walking Summit Ends With Calls To Action To Make Walking Better, Safer And Easier

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: Living Streets Aotearoa

The fourth Living Streets Aotearoa Walking Summit, held in Ōtautahi Christchurch on Monday 24 July-Tuesday 25 July, ended with four calls to action - and one of them is already underway.

The Summit featured the first public presentation of progress on the National Walking Plan, and a strong focus on improving walking in Christchurch so that it works for everyone, female and male, young and old, from all ethnic groups, at all levels of ability.

The four calls to action are:

1) Formation of a strong Living Streets Aotearoa group based in Õtautahi Christchurch

2) A national walking plan that is funded with effective SMART objectives: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound

3) Safe, pleasant and dedicated-pedestrian only footpaths that are free of vehicles, clutter and accessible to all

4) An equitable, sustainable transport system fit for a low-carbon future

Living Streets Aotearoa President Tim Jones said "This was the first Walking Summit held in the South Island, and we're delighted with how it's gone. Christchurch is a great city for walking, as we heard over the course of the Summit - but we also heard about the vested interests who are putting better infrastructure for pedestrians at risk."

"Christchurch needs a strong, committed Living Streets Aotearoa group to advocate for pedestrians, and as a result of this Summit, I'm very pleased to say that this group is being formed. Contact us at livingstreets.org.nz/contact if you want to get involved."

"The Walking Summit has generated a lot of momentum to make walking better, safer and easier for pedestrians. As the national walking advocacy organisation, we'll be building on that momentum over the coming year. Whatever parties come to power at this year's election, walking is the fundamental form of transport, and it should be prioritised and cherished in our communities."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Living Streets Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law & Order

Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. For many, their experience (from childhood) of poverty, neglect, hunger, homelessness, mental illness, and physical and sexual abuse beats anything the courts could possibly impose. More


 
 
Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo

On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More


National: Chris Hipkins Reigning Over Cabinet of Chaos

Chris Hipkins’ leadership of the Labour Party is under further pressure after David Parker’s clear undermining of his leadership, says National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop. More


Maxim Institute: Will Crime Become The New Concern For Voters?

A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More

Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed

Between 31 March and midnight 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More


EMA: 2023 Policy Manifesto Highlights Business Wish List

Acknowledging the crucial role that the business sector plays in New Zealand’s success should be a priority for any incoming government following the October election and that requires a shift in attitude, says the EMA. More


Tāmata Hauhā: Stop Playing With The ETS

Leading NZ land restoration & investment company, Tāmata Hauhā, calls on Government to stop the review of the Emissions Trading Scheme, saying it’s significantly undermining confidence in the role forestry has in fighting our climate emergency. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 