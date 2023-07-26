Walking Summit Ends With Calls To Action To Make Walking Better, Safer And Easier

The fourth Living Streets Aotearoa Walking Summit, held in Ōtautahi Christchurch on Monday 24 July-Tuesday 25 July, ended with four calls to action - and one of them is already underway.

The Summit featured the first public presentation of progress on the National Walking Plan, and a strong focus on improving walking in Christchurch so that it works for everyone, female and male, young and old, from all ethnic groups, at all levels of ability.

The four calls to action are:

1) Formation of a strong Living Streets Aotearoa group based in Õtautahi Christchurch

2) A national walking plan that is funded with effective SMART objectives: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound

3) Safe, pleasant and dedicated-pedestrian only footpaths that are free of vehicles, clutter and accessible to all

4) An equitable, sustainable transport system fit for a low-carbon future

Living Streets Aotearoa President Tim Jones said "This was the first Walking Summit held in the South Island, and we're delighted with how it's gone. Christchurch is a great city for walking, as we heard over the course of the Summit - but we also heard about the vested interests who are putting better infrastructure for pedestrians at risk."

"Christchurch needs a strong, committed Living Streets Aotearoa group to advocate for pedestrians, and as a result of this Summit, I'm very pleased to say that this group is being formed. Contact us at livingstreets.org.nz/contact if you want to get involved."

"The Walking Summit has generated a lot of momentum to make walking better, safer and easier for pedestrians. As the national walking advocacy organisation, we'll be building on that momentum over the coming year. Whatever parties come to power at this year's election, walking is the fundamental form of transport, and it should be prioritised and cherished in our communities."

