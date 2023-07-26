Boil Water Notice Added For Seadown / Still In Place St Andrews, Waitohi

Due to a continuing decline of water quality following this weekend’s rain, a boil water notice has been put in place for customers on the Seadown Rural Water Scheme.

Boil Water Notices are currently in place for the following rural water schemes

Seadown

St Andrews

Waitohi

People should boil water for at least a minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking and toothbrushing.

Residents throughout the district are continuing to be asked to conserve water where they can as, due to the continuing bad quality of water at the intakes, we are still running on stored supply.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank everyone for their support.

