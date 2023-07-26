Auckland Council Consultant Gravy Train Needs To Stop

Responding to the NZ Herald investigation published today showing that Auckland Council is spending $100,000 a day on ‘Big 4’ accounting firms and top law firms, Jordan Williams, a spokesman for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance said:

“Against the backdrop of significant budget cuts induced by the pandemic, these figures will come as a shock to ratepayers.

“Every dollar funnelled towards high-priced consultants is one less for essential public services like road maintenance, public transport and libraries.

“It’s a bitter irony that a procurement project touted as ‘innovative’ and aimed to save money has led to even higher costs for ratepayers. This back-office spending is precisely the kind of excess Mayor Wayne Brown promised to rein in. It’s time he turned words into action and told officials and the consultancies that the party’s over.”

