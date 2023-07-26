Auckland Council Consultant Gravy Train Needs To Stop
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
Responding to the NZ Herald investigation published today
showing that Auckland Council is spending $100,000 a day on
‘Big 4’ accounting firms and top law firms, Jordan
Williams, a spokesman for the Auckland Ratepayers’
Alliance said:
“Against the backdrop of significant
budget cuts induced by the pandemic, these figures will come
as a shock to ratepayers.
“Every dollar funnelled
towards high-priced consultants is one less for essential
public services like road maintenance, public transport and
libraries.
“It’s a bitter irony that a procurement
project touted as ‘innovative’ and aimed to save money
has led to even higher costs for ratepayers. This
back-office spending is precisely the kind of excess Mayor
Wayne Brown promised to rein in. It’s time he turned words
into action and told officials and the consultancies that
the party’s
over.”
