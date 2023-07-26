Faringdon Oval Development Gets Fast-track Consent

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide and develop land in Rolleston, Canterbury.

Hughes Developments Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves subdividing land on Dunns Crossing and Goulds Roads and Rangatira Street in Rolleston, Canterbury, and developing housing, a neighbourhood centre and associated infrastructure and amenities.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 103 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

