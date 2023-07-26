Faringdon Oval Development Gets Fast-track Consent
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority
An independent panel has approved resource consent,
subject to conditions, to subdivide and develop land in
Rolleston, Canterbury.
Hughes Developments Limited
applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery
(Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves
subdividing land on Dunns Crossing and Goulds Roads and
Rangatira Street in Rolleston, Canterbury, and developing
housing, a neighbourhood centre and associated
infrastructure and amenities.
The resource consent
conditions are in the decision document linked
below.
The decision comes 103 working days after the
application was lodged with the Environmental Protection
Authority.
The Environmental Protection Authority is
not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and
administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie
Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he
appoints.
Read
the Faringdon Oval decision
More
about fast-track
consenting
