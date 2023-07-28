Desert Road Closed - Bay Of Plenty
The Desert Road is currently closed due to a truck
becoming stuck in icy
conditions.
Police were called about 5.10am.
Motorists are advised to delay travel until the road can be cleared.
Te Pāti Māori have launched a transformative policy that will redistribute wealth and end poverty in Aotearoa by:
- Removing GST from all kai & regulating the ability of supermarkets to hike prices.
- Removing income tax for low income whānau.
- Increasing income tax on those earning more than $200,000.
- Increasing the Corporate Tax Rate from 28% to 33%.
They will also introduce net wealth, foreign companies, land banking, & vacant house taxes. More
"Their scolding of St John for allowing Dr Shane Reti to observe emergency services in action is the behaviour of a government department more worried about covering its own ass than providing the best services to New Zealanders.” More
Peter Dunne: What Should Kiri Allan's Legacy Be?
Hipkins’ handling of the three cases leading to Ministerial resignations has been consistent & has failed on each occasion. He has treated each initial revelation about Ministerial conduct failures as an aberration that the Minister would correct given time, and to which he should not overreact. More
Scoop Election Podcast: Winston Peters Photo Used In RNZ Doco Promo
On July 17, Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled Undercurrent. The promotional video for this documentary featured photographs of David Seymour & Winston Peters, but the reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately clear. More
A rogue shooter loose in a CBD; innocents slaughtered; a city shut down; the perpetrator dying in a fusillade of police fire. Describing the event, the Prime Minister tears up before the cameras. Last month, Ipsos noted that crime had leapt to become the second most urgent concern for voters. More
Gordon Campbell: On Talking Tough About Law And Order
Harsh sentences are being offered as a deterrent to crime, but voters are being sold a crock. Fear of the consequences loses its sting when “normal” life is so harsh that some offenders feel they have nothing left to lose. More
Elections: Māori Electoral Option Now Closed
Between 31 March and 13 July, nearly 40,000 voters of Māori descent changed rolls, enrolled for the first time, or updated their details. Voters of Māori descent choose the Māori roll or general roll when they first enrol to vote and can change rolls at any time except in the three months before an election. More