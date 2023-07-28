Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
For Sale Signs To Go Up On Meadows Road

Friday, 28 July 2023, 9:55 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council is confident of a return to match the social benefit as it puts its four Meadows Road properties up for sale.

The properties have been completely cleared and the land put up for sale in two separate tenders.

One is for the 8,766 m2 site at 90 Meadows Road, and one for the combined 2,433 m2 site at 76-80 Meadows Road, where buyers can purchase either all or any of the three 811 m2 sites.

The properties are high-profile and sought after sites with excellent development potential. They are zoned Industrial H, which allows for a wide range of uses, including heavy and light industrial, storage, and distribution.

They offer access to water, power and fibre internet, have excellent access to State Highway 1, and are just a short distance from the Timaru CBD and the port.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said that he was pleased that the council team had worked so quickly with local contractors to get the properties cleared and ready for marketing.

“While there was a significant social benefit in buying these properties, they were never meant to be a long-term investment for council, so it’s great we can now take them to market,” he said.

“Washdyke is the industrial powerhouse of the district and land is in high demand, so we’re expecting this will be a really attractive proposition for developers or businesses wanting to expand or come to Timaru.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all the local contractors, who have pulled all the stops to get us to this point. It’s been a big effort and I’m sure it’s one that’s appreciated by the whole community.”

The properties are being sold by private tender, which close at midday on Thursday 24 August 2023. With the options for sale being presented to council for approval at the 5 September meeting, and the decision being made public after confirmation with the purchaser.

For more information on the sale, visit timaru.govt.nz/meadows

The listings on Trademe are:

76-80 Meadows: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/commercial/sale/listing/4246963855

90 Meadows: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/commercial/sale/listing/4246957364

