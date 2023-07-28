Massive Day Coming For Dunedin/Ōtepoti 30 July, NZ Vs Switzerland, FIFA Women’s World Cup: Get To The Stadium Early

With 25,000 or more people expected to attend the third Football Ferns FIFA Women’s World Cup game on Sunday evening, around half coming from out of town, people should plan to get to Dunedin Stadium early.

Use the free transport for ticket-holders being provided by the Otago Regional Council and Dunedin City Council, or take part in the “Last Mile” walk from the Octagon to Dunedin Stadium from 5 pm, advises Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Information on where to catch a free bus and leave your car here: St Kilda and Mosgiel park and ride facilities and the Dunedin City Council’s double decker bus Octagon shuttle service: https://www.dunedin.govt.nz/news-and-events/whats-on/event-travel-information

Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Liam Ryan asks everyone who is driving, taking a scooter or a motorcycle, to remember that pedestrians are vulnerable.

“While pedestrians are strongly encouraged to obey the red and green cross/don’t cross signals for their own safety, drivers also need to exercise patience and build in extra time getting around Dunedin Sunday afternoon and evening.

“Watching out for pedestrians will be even more important once night falls,” he says. “This is even more important after the game when emotions will be high. This is a hugely exciting and positive day for Ōtepoti, with good weather forecast, so we want everyone to get to the game and back safely and happily.”

Transport Operations Centre signal operators will be monitoring key intersections and adjusting green light time where needed.

“If everyone could make an effort to get to the game in plenty of time – ideally in daylight, that will be a great step to relieving congestion,” says Liam Ryan. “It will be very busy after the game and people will need to be patient.”

Many people driving into Dunedin’s central city will be unfamiliar with the streets, so be patient around other drivers, advises Waka Kotahi.

No ticket?

People who missed out on a ticket can watch the game on the big screen for free at the Dunedin Town Hall (Moray Place) and Glenroy Auditorium (Harrop St).

More details here of all that Dunedin has on offer this weekend: https://www.dunedinnz.com/__data/assets/pdf_file/0010/977410/dcc-fifa-world-cup-2023-prog.pdf

