New Doco: Science Protecting The Ross Sea

Delighted to share with you a new short documentary, all about our research in Antarctica.

Why do we send our researchers to Antarctica? One of the key reasons is to study changes in the Ross Sea Marine Protected Area (MPA). The MPA was established in 2017 to help protect the pristine Ross Sea region. But it has a 35-year time limit.

There needs to be international agreement to continue the MPA beyond this time, and science will be key to informing that decision.

Every year, New Zealand researchers travel to Antarctica to collect data on all aspects of the Ross Sea and the changes underway.

"The data we’re collecting right now is going to be absolutely crucial for piecing together what's happened, what effect the MPA has had, how things have changed over time, and how climate change has affected things," says Dr Matt Pinkerton, NIWA Principal Scientist - Marine Ecology.

The documentary can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/826049461

